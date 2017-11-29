Gail Gholson

Mary “Gail” Kyle, of Granbury, was born in Kyle, Texas July 14, 1938 to Gordon and Marguerite Kyle. She grew up in New Mexico, graduating from Highland High in 1956 and attended the University of New Mexico where she met her husband of 60 years, Neil Gholson.

In later years her greatest love was her grandkids and great grandkids and looked forward to holidays with them with the anticipation of a child at Christmas.

Her life was marked by an abundant love of friends, family, travel and playing bridge which she continued to do in winning style right up until a few months ago.

She left her beloved Texas and went on to join the celebration in heaven on November 21, 2017.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Neil Gholson, daughters Gay Lynn Freels & husband Timothy, Gerri Lawing Crow & husband Timothy, grandsons Andrew Lawing and wife Rachel, Jared Freels, Justin Freels and wife Courtnee, granddaughters Lindsey Lawing, Jodi Lawing Maria and husband Steven, Amber Freels Antle and husband Rob, great grandchildren Collin Lawing, Lucy Rae Lawing, Ellie Ethel Maria, Skylar Jean Lawing and Hudson Reed Freels. She is also survived by two sisters Marsha Smith and Nancy Anderson.

Arrangements by Martin’s Funeral Home.