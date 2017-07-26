The monthly Fly-in Breakfast at Granbury Regional Airport isn’t just for aviators. Everyone is invited to enjoy pancakes and sausage while watching the airplanes arrive and depart. These girls (from left) Kamyrn Cain, 10; Helen Grace Hauptman, 5; and Danielle Ballez, 10; were among several kids who began their day with breakfast at the airport. Pilots may take advantage of the airport’s courtesy cars on a first-come, first-served basis and enjoy a day on the Granbury Square and at other attractions.