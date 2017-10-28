Fredrick (“Fred”) Morton Clifton was born on November 27, 1937 in Kentucky and passed away on October 23, 2017 in Granbury, TX.

Military graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, located at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Wiley Funeral Home, located at 400 Highway 377 East, Granbury, TX 76048.

He served honorably in the US Air Force, and retired as a Tech Sargent in 1976 after 20 years. He retired from Aviall and Ryder at Love Field, and also retired as a school bus driver for Granbury ISD Transportation.

If you ever met Fred, you would never forget him. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and reading. But most of all, he loved sitting on the back porch looking at the lake.

He loved and is survived by his wife, Fay of 60 years, as well as his sons Danny Clifton {Joan}; Gary Clifton {Jane}; and Eddie Clifton {Cindy}. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brooke Clifton, Diana Welden {Eric}, Justin Clifton {Kristi}, Mitchell Clifton {Rachel}, Lauren Lozano {Juan}; Ashley Benson {Travis}; Ethan Clifton, in addition to his great grandchildren Collin Poindexter; Emma Welden; Claire Welden; Cole Welden and Vincent Lozano. He is predeceased by his great granddaughter Ava Welden.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.