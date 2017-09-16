Freddie Anthony Goss

Submit an Obituary

The deadline for obituaries is noon Monday for the Wednesday paper, and noon Thursday for the Saturday paper.

If the deceased lived in Hood County, a standard obituary, under 200 words, is free in the Hood County News. A fee is applied for expanded or additional information.

The obituary must tell where the person is from.

Examples:

John Doe of Granbury, 74, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

John Doe of Tolar was surrounded by family when he passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 in Fort Worth. He was 74.

Obituaries and a photo should be emailed to [email protected].