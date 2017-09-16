Freddie Anthony Goss, 76, of Cresson, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017.
Memorial service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2017, at Warriors for Christ Church, 6109 Tin Top Hwy., Granbury, Texas.
Freddie was born on October 10, 1940 in Galveston, Texas to Donald and Evelyn Veach Hutchins. Freddie served his country proudly in the U. S. Navy. He married his wife, Linda James on May 20, 1966 and they had two children. They were happily married for 51 years. Freddie will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors: Wife Linda Goss, 1 son, 1 daughter, 2 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 3 nieces, 1 nephew and 1 ex-sister-in-law.
Arrangements by Martin’s Funeral Home.