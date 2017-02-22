Franklin Phillip Logan, 49, of Weatherford answered the call of the Lord, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Service: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel in Fort Worth. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Frank’s family at http://gofund.me/frankloganfamily.

Frank was born Jan. 20, 1968, to Homer and Vada Lucille Logan in Del Rio. He joined the U.S. Army in April of 1988 and served his country proudly in many capacities including Military Police, Platoon Leader, Law and Order Operations Manager and Paratrooper, deploying to Afghanistan and ending his career with the rank of Major.

Frank completed his Bachelor of Science in criminal justice degree in May of 1991, Texas Christian University. Frank continued in the criminal justice field in the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons as a correctional officer/ senior officer specialist. He devoted 15 years to this endeavor. He was also a proud member of the Masonic Lodge of Brock.

Frank was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and honorable soldier. His memory will live on in all those who loved him. He is remembered as one who never met a stranger. Frank was a gentle man and calm through life’s storms and kind to those he met and loved. Intellectual and respectful, Frank was a proud TCU fan and was always “Go Frogs.”

He has joined his father in Heaven.

Frank has left behind his loving wife, Lori; sons, Myles and Everett; mother, Lu Logan; siblings, Renee Cordray, John “Randy” Logan; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, dear friends and colleagues.