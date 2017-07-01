Florence Louise Shade, 74, of Granbury, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in Granbury, Texas. A service to honor her life will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Holly Hills Memorial Park Chapel, Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park, Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Martin’s Funeral Home, Granbury.

Florence was born on September 7, 1942 in Akron, Ohio to Mr. and Mrs. William Parks. She was a homemaker and loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a proud resident of Granbury for seventeen years.

Florence is survived by her husband R. E. Shade, son: Kenny Long and wife Kimberly, daughter: Michelle Stricklen, grandchildren: Kenny Long Jr., Jack Long and Zach Stricklen, brothers: Billy and Paul, and sisters: Helena, Janet and Clarice.

Martin’s Funeral Home made arrangements.