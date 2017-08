Felix G. Alvarado, formerly of Granbury, 61, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. He will be interred at San Martin Cemetery in San Antonio with memorial services at a later date.

Felix was born on February 23, 1956 in San Antonio to Felix and Louisa Alvarado.

He was a hard worker, which was evident by his immaculate home and yard. He liked music and played the piano and accordion. He loved his boots, hat, and old cars.

Felix was a man of few words, who was a good story teller and liked to joke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Billy Jack Alvarado.

Felix is survived by his sons: Felix Alvarado III, Greg Alvarado, Andrew Alvarado, daughters: Margaret Alvarado, and Rosa Alvarado, grandchildren: Adrian Alvarado, Kaylynn Alvarado, Alexis Alvarado, Gabriel Perez, and Joe Ortega, brother: Joe Alvarado and wife Paula, sisters: Mary Becerra, Elizabeth Serna and husband Pete, Donna Alvarado, Esther Cardenas and husband Alberto, Mari Arce and husband Trini, and Lisa Mejia and husband Ernest, stepdaughters: Jacy Henderson and husband Michael and Nora Karsten, numerous nieces and nephews and special caregiver Rosemary and staff at Cherokee Rose Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.