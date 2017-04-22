F.A. Gossett Jr., 94, of Lipan, went to be with the Lord, April 17, 2017.

Memorial mass and burial: Later date in Fremont, Nebraska.

F.A. loved and was loved, a perfect gentleman to all he met. His beautiful smile and laughter will be remembered by all who knew him.

F.A. was born in Kirksville, Missouri, Oct. 30, 1922, to Frank and Dera Gossett. He married the love of his life, Dolores Schroeder, June 10, 1943, in Columbus, Nebraska. He served in the Army during WWII, stationed in Hawaii.

F.A. owned and operated Gossett’s Furniture Store in Fremont, Nebraska, for 35 years. F.A. and Dolores were beautiful ballroom dancers and taught ballroom dancing for 40 years in three states.

After retiring in 1984, F.A. and Dolores moved to St. George, Utah, where he spent nine years enjoying his lifelong love of golf with his wife and friends. In 1994, they moved to Lipan to be near family.

F.A. is loved and will be missed by his three children and their spouses, F.A. Gossett III and Cathy of Omaha, Nebraska, Nancy and Bob Nelson of Pensacola, Florida, and DeDe and Rod Litke of Lipan; his eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.