Eva Lee Howell Black of Granbury, 99, passed away peacefully from this life on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Oaks of Granbury.

Mrs. Black was born on September 13, 1918 to Will and Ethel Williams of Malta, Texas.

She married Jeff Howell with whom she had two children. They made their home in Simms, Texas until his death in 1985. They enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri, visiting children and grandchildren, playing “42” with friends and participating in their church activities. She was a homemaker and a member of the Tolar Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Horace and Wayne Williams and her husbands Jeff Howell and Marlin Black.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Carrie Howell of Abilene, Texas, one daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy and Sid Landrum of Granbury, Texas, nine grandchildren: Dyron, Leland, Kent, Todd, Rodney,Trace, Carrie, Blaec, and Elizabeth; nine great- grandchildren: Dustin, K’lynn, Bo, Jared, Lexa, Alise, Shae, Melody and Carter.

Graveside services: 4:00 P.M. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Sandhill Cemetery, Simms, Texas. Visitation: 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. prior to services at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers memorials be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital or charity of your choice.

Online registration can be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com