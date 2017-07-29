Emma Jean Hudman, 86, laid down to rest on Sunday, July 23, 2017. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, July 31, 2017, at First Christian Church of Granbury with Interment at Holly Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Sunday, July 30, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hudman Family Scholarship Fund c/o First Christian Church of Granbury.

Emma was born October 19, 1930 in Oil Trough, Arkansas. She graduated valedictorian from Oil Trough High School in 1949. Emma graduated from St. Vincent’s Infirmary School of Nursing, Little Rock, Arkansas in 1952 and enjoyed a 42 year career as a registered nurse, retiring in 1992. She worked for 10 years in Beeville, Texas, helping to open Memorial Hospital in 1961. She worked for 26 years in Kingsville, Texas at the Kleberg County Hospital and then Spohn Kleberg Memorial Hospital, which she helped open. Emma lived in Bishop, Texas from 1963 to 1995, and Granbury from 1995 until her death. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Kingsville and, after moving, First Christian Church of Granbury.

Emma married Bob Hudman on October 11, 1952 in Virginia Beach, Virginia where he was stationed in the US Navy. She loved traveling as a Navy wife and considered their stationing in Tokyo, Japan from 1957 – 1959 to be one of the highlights of her life. She was preceded in death by Bob on June 21, 2011 after 58 years of marriage.

Emma loved animals, gardening, histories of frontier women, and cooking for her family. Nursing and family were her life’s devotions. In every way she embodied the spirit of our Servant Savior, Jesus Christ, by taking care of others her whole life.

Emma is survived by her sons, Art Hudman and wife Gerry, and Todd Hudman and wife Irina; grandchildren, Meredith, Christina, Stacy, and James; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Carl and Carol Hudman, and niece, Windy Rice and husband John, and their children, Katy and J.C.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.