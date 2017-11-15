Elbert Myrl Cox of Granbury, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 in Granbury. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at Martin’s Funeral Home. Interment: 3 p.m. in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington, TX. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Foster’s Home for Children in Stephenville, TX

Myrl was born July 2, 1925 in Killeen to George Elbert and Myrtle Brock Cox. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He married Alva Lois Sitton after the war and they were happily married until her death in 2011. He was a faithful member of the Granbury Church of Christ and a longtime member of the Granbury Sam’s Camping Club. Myrl was a hardworking man that loved God and his family and will be missed by all.

Survivors: Brother, Thomas M. Cox; nieces, Pamela Gary and husband Olin, Carolyn Row and Kay Sisk and husband Doyle; nephews, Thomas L. Cox and wife Gayle and Robert Sitton and wife Eva.

Arrangements by Martin’s Funeral Home.