Edith Floy Looper McDonald, 92, of Granbury passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Crowley.

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in the Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel. The Reverend Ken Coleman will officiate. Burial will be in Baker-Lain Cemetery.

Visitation: 6 to 8 pm. Friday, Feb. 3, at Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home.

She was born Feb. 9, 1924, in Cleburne to Albert S. and Annie Laurie Harrison Looper. She married J.T. McDonald on April 19, 1947, and he preceded her in death Nov. 16, 1984, after 37 years of marriage.

Edith attended and graduated from Cleburne schools. She worked for General Dynamics, retiring in 1984 after 35 years of service. Edith and J.T. were members and officers of Tip Top Riding Club of Fort Worth and members of First Baptist Church of Godley.

Edith was more like a grandmother than an aunt to three generations of nieces and nephews. This also included many friends. They all enjoyed spending time at her home on Lake Granbury and these were some of the happiest times of her life. Everyone was always welcome in her home.

Survivors include her brother, Leroy Looper of Waco; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patsy White and Margie Watson.

You may sign the guestbook, view obituary and photo at www.cpcleburne.com