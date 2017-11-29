Edgar Elbert Fair, 99, of Granbury, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2017. Service: 10:00 AM, Monday, November 27, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Interment: Granbury Cemetery.

Edgar was born on January 15, 1918 to Elbert and Mattie Fair in Murphy, North Carolina. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific. He was a Lenox Air Conditioner mechanic until he was in his 80’s.

Edgar was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Later in life, he was a dedicated Deacon of the Church and was a chaplain in his 90’s. He loved to fish, and to play golf and the French Harp. He walked a mile a day up until a couple of years ago. He was preceded in death by his wife Edith Hughes Fair, parents, five sisters, Ruby Jones, Caroline Hogg, Edith Wright, Alma Chapman, and Maxine Thomas, and one brother, Clarence Fair.

Edgar is survived by his three brothers, Carl Fair of Covington, Texas, Alvin Fair of Fort Worth, Texas, and Vernon Fair of Fort Worth, Texas, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who were like family at the Oaks of Granbury.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.