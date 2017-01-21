Eddie Ray “Howdy” Durant, 66, passed away on Sunday, Jan.15, 2017, in Granbury.

Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, Generations Church of Granbury.

Memorials may be made to a veteran or senior citizen organization or please do a random act of kindness for a veteran or senior in his memory.

Eddie was born April 4, 1950, to Darwin and Edna Durant in Weatherford. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He grew up in Granbury and was proud of his town. Eddie was employed as a journeyman meat cutter before he had to take medical retirement. He met Linda when she worked at his restaurant on the square. They were married in Granbury in 1985. They enjoyed traveling together. Eddie was an avid dog lover. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Linda Durant; dog babies, Beau, Bella and Pete; daughter, Jamie Zapcic and family; sister-in-law, Susan (Shawn) Ives; uncle, Gene Durant; nieces and nephews, Riana, Chandler, Jeffrey, Jon and Taylor, and many cousins and friends. “Howdy” was blessed with a wonderful family and many wonderful friends.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.