Douglas Lynn Langston of Granbury, 49, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Celebration of Life: 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 24, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Douglas was born in Port Hueneme, California to Ann and Herm Langston. He met Sharon in May 1994. They married on September 16, 1995 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. In 2003, he had his 3rd kidney transplant. When his son Andrew was born in 2005, it was a true blessing. They were super close and shared a vivid imagination; creating adventures for Piggy and Pigster. Playing and spending time together was special.

Douglas never met a stranger and was kind hearted. He enjoyed movies, restaurants, and Tae Kwon Do. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fred Langston and uncle Ed Tinney.

Douglas is survived by wife Sharon Langston, son: Andrew Langston, father: Herm Langston and wife Beverly, mother: Ann Miller and husband Larry, brother; Greg Langston and wife Melissa, sister-in-law Pam Eaton and husband Scott, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Cliff and Janice Criswell, brother-in-law: Phil Criswell, nephew: Chad Eaton, niece: Crystal Perkins and husband Dave, great nieces and nephews: Josh, Evan, Sarha and Sophie, grandmother: Virginia Langston, aunts: Judy Tinney, and Freddie Thorpe and husband Jerry and extended family and friends.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.