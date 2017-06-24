Douglas Byron Dyer, 70, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Saturday at Garner Baptist Church. Burial: 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Acton Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at White’s Funeral Home, Mineral Wells.

Douglas was born June 30, 1946. He lived in Acton all of his life until he finished school. Douglas joined the United States Air Force at the age of 19. He served 20 years in the Air Force and retired in 1985. As a young man, he loved building dune buggies and racing them. Douglas had his pilot license and enjoyed flying his own plane. Later in life, he loved to travel. His children and grandchildren were his greatest joy in life. He was a resident of Garner for 40 years.

Douglas is preceded in death by his parents, E.B. and Alva Doris Dyer; and daughters, Valkyrie Dyer (3 days old) and Dawn Marie Dyer (7 years old).

Survivors: Wife, Lilia Dyer; sons, Sean Dyer, and Brandon Dyer and wife, Amanda and their children, McKynlee Moore and Dylann Dyer; step daughter, Majd Alnajjar; brother, Lyndon Andrew Dyer and wife, Camille; and nephews, Christopher Dyer and Matthew Dyer and their families.