Dorothy Pauline (Rankin) Hause

, age 90, of Granbury, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Dorothy was born on October 18, 1926 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Ival and Norinne Rankin. She married Robert Hause on March 19, 1950 and moved to the Los Angeles area soon thereafter. She lived most of her adult life in La Puente, California, and was very involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She moved to Texas in 2007.

Dorothy is survived by her sister Virginia Gunning, grandchildren Jerry and wife Erica Wilkins, Tracy Wilkins, and Sheila Quinn, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Robert Hause, brother David Rankin, sister Imogene Church, and daughters Catharine Wilkins and Carol Glenn.

She will be laid to rest with her family in the Forest Lawn-Covina Hills Cemetery in Covina, California.