Dorothy Kay Groom, 55, of Granbury, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Granbury, Texas. Memorial service: 4:00 PM, Saturday, June 24, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Dorothy was born on September 24, 1961 in Fort Worth, Texas to Joseph and Shirley Lackey. Being a mother and grandmother made her happy. She loved her family very much. She enjoyed traveling.

Dorothy is survived by her husband: Phillip Groom, sons: Don Huisman and wife Cassie, and Tyler Huisman and fiancée Emily Scott, daughters: Tiffany Lemens and husband Josh and Nikki Huisman and fiancé Daniel Williams and seven grandchildren.

