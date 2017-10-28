Dorothy Evelyn Wilkerson, 56, of Tolar, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017. Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 28, 2017, Martins Funeral Home Chapel, Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 26, 2017, Martins Funeral Home, Granbury with family present. In state: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Friday, October 27, 2017, Martins Funeral Home, Granbury.

Dorothy was born on October 17, 1961 in Fort Worth, Texas to Floyd and Mary Lou Bartley. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mary Lou Bartley of Granbury.

Dorothy is survived by her husband William Wilkerson of Tolar, children: Scott Bartley and wife Laelonnie of Virginia, Toni Wilkerson and husband Robbie of Tolar and Teresa Leslie and husband Justin of Tolar, siblings: Ronnie Fitzgerald of Granbury, Trudy Wright and husband Daniel of Granbury, and Alan Bartley of Granbury, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Martins Funeral Home made arrangements.