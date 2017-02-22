Dorothy Elizabeth Johnson of Granbury passed away Feb. 19, 2017, at the Glen Rose Nursing Facility.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Johnson Jr. who died in 1988 and her daughter, Karen Elaine Watson who died Nov. 20, 2015.

She is survived by her son-in-law, David W. Watson of Granbury; her son, Arthur A. Johnson III of Hawthorne, Nevada; granddaughter, Sonja Loftis of Browns Valley, California; and two great-grandsons, Derrick and Cody Loftis.

Dot was employed for a number of years as an IRS auditor. She spent most of her life in Reno, Nevada and was an active member and leader of several women’s civic groups. In the early 1980s, she travelled with 40 women led by President Reagan’s daughter on a goodwill tour to Russia. She loved to travel and her favorite places were Maui and New Zealand.

Her sense of humor and kind smile will be missed by those who knew her.

