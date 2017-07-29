Dorothy “Dot” Pearson Brown passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Granbury Villa Care Center.

Celebration of Life: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Waterview Retirement Home Clubhouse on Pearl Street in Granbury, Texas. Food and beverages will be provided. Casual dress attire.

Dot was born November 16, 1928 in Navasota, Texas to her parents, J.K. and Ethel Mae Pearson. The family moved to Fort Worth where she graduated from Diamond Hill High School. After marriage Dot opened a children’s clothing store in Richland Hills named Dots Tots to Teen. She later retired from Pioneer Concrete after 20 years of service and 1,000,000 miles of driving the Metroplex as a courier.

In 1977 Dot married her true love, Bill Brown. She and Bill were married until his death in 2010.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Carolyn Smith, brother, James Pearson and husband, Bill Brown.

Survivors: Daughter and son-in-law, Dottie Morgan and Robert “Bob” Jones; sister, Bobbie Jones; brother, Sparky Pearson; grandchildren, Kimberly Beathard, Wendy Shabay and Stormy Morgan; 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were by Martin’s Funeral Home.