Donna Jane Riggen, 77, of Granbury died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Memorial service: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Lakeside Baptist Church in Granbury.

Donna was born Sept. 18, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the late William Samuel Lair and Mary Loretta Goodman Lair Palmer.

Donna was raised by her mother and stepfather, Hub Palmer from about age 3.

In August 1956 Donna married her loving husband, Ray Riggen. They had two sons, Rod and Randy, and a daughter, Cindy. Donna and Ray enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Donna was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. She worked in the school system as a baker and cafeteria manager in California and Oklahoma and was also an accomplished Avon representative in Arlington and Granbury. In Oklahoma she was an adult leader in 4-H.

Her hobbies included painting, art and woodworking. She loved riding motorcycles in the western and central U.S.

Donna will be missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.

Survivors: Husband, Ray Riggen; sons, Rod and Randy Riggen; daughter, Cindy Riggen; brother, Bill Lair (wife, Carol); four grandchildren, Darrin Riggen, Tyler Czebely (wife, Gladys), Rachael South (husband, Sean) and Alyssa Riggen; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.