Donald Loy Alexander, 80, formerly from Granbury, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017, in Fort Worth.

In lieu of a formal service, family and friends are invited to attend a Come-and-Go Celebration of Life at his home, Saturday, April 22, from 11-3.

Don lived life on his terms: to eat good food, drink plenty, and be merry with his large circle of neighbors, friends, and family.

He was an adoring husband, loving father and terrific friend to many, always happy to see anyone who walked through his door. He loved living on the lake, fishing, cooking and socializing.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Jeanette; four daughters, Chris (Ray), Mary Beth (Don), Amy (Steve), and Jennifer (Brian); one son, Michael; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and his dogs, Lucy and Willie.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ruth Alexander; father, Dolph Alexander; brother, Gaylor Alexander; and daughter, Michelle Evans.

Condolences may be sent to: The Alexander Family, 7552 Love Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76135.

He will be greatly missed.