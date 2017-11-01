Don Paul Wiggins of Granbury was called home to God on Oct. 22, 2017. His body was donated to science and there will be no service at this time.

He was born to Liston and Irene Wiggins in Dublin, Texas on Sept. 23, 1931.

Don was in the US Navy on the USS Rupertas during the Korean War. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Don was an educator, coach and principal in Bryan Texas.

He had a great sense of humor and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Don was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Paul Wiggins in April.

He leaves behind his wife Sue Carroll Wiggins, a daughter and son-in-law Rick and Karla Noble, two grandsons Jordan Rick Noble and Brandon Paul Noble, two sisters Pat Singer and Martha Nelson, several nieces and nephews.