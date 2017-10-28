Don E. Cate, 80, of Granbury, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Graveside service: 2:00 PM, Friday, October 27, 2017, Acton Cemetery.

Don was born on May 1, 1937, in Melissa, Texas to Emory and Lillie May Cate. He proudly served his country as both a platoon leader and Military Police Sergeant in the U. S. Army. He was a transport driver for Frito-Lay and received multiple million mile safe driving awards.

Don was very social and a joy to know. He was quite the politician who loved to keep up on current events and report to his coffee group. His morning meetings at Pam’s II were devoted to world problem-solving. He had a real passion and a heart for dogs and all animals. He loved tending flowers, landscaping the yard, and driving his red pickup truck. He was a member of Acton Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Kay who passed away in 2001.

Don is survived by his son: Don C. Cate, daughter: Carolyn K. Stout and husband David, grandchildren: David H. Stout II and wife Patricia, as well as Samantha Stout-Etheridge and husband Marshel, great-grandchild: Danica Stout and sister: Helen “Sally” Davis.