Don Bailey Pallett, 81, passed away peacefully, September 13th, 2017, in Granbury, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born on August 23rd, 1936 in Brady, Tx.

Preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; Don is survived by his son Michael, daughter-in-law Holly, and granddaughter Hannah Pallett.

Don was the retired General Manager of Leonard Bend Farm pecan orchard. He was well known and respected throughout the pecan industry for his knowledge of pecan production. From 1971-1974, before becoming manager, he designed and installed the irrigation system for the pecan orchard and was instrumental in the development of Pecan Plantation where he was known and loved by many.

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 18th, at 1:00 p.m. at Acton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation.