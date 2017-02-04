Derrell Conley Little of Plano and formerly of Granbury, departed this earth to his everlasting home in the arms of our Heavenly Father on Jan. 28, 2017.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at First Christian Church of Granbury.

Derrell was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Walters, Oklahoma, to Austin Raymond Little and Weeta Jackson Little.

When he was young, his family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated in 1956 from Oklahoma Military Academy, where he played baseball, basketball and ran track, and in 1964 from The University of Tulsa, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Derrell served two years, 1959 to 1961, in the U. S. Army in Berlin during the Berlin Crisis.

He was employed by Exxon-Mobil for 30 years and enjoyed assignments in Tripoli, Libya; Sumatra, Indonesia; The Netherlands; and Scotland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Jim Little.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Sullivan Little; daughter, Kimberly Anne Van and a son, Scott Conley Little; granddaughter, Kelsey Sun (Kyle, Jaylynn, Ezekiel); grandson, Kody Van; brothers, Eugene Little (Charlotte), David Little (Sue); sisters-in-law, Cheryl Wadleigh and Roberta Little (Jim); brothers-in-law: Chauncey Conway (Kathy) and Leo Fredrickson (Cathy) and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to Alzheimer’s Association of North Texas (www.alz.org/northcentraltexas/) or First Christian Church of Granbury (www.fccgranbury.org)