Dennis Redinger was a special friend to all who knew him. Dennis left his family and friends far too early as a result of an accident on October 13, 2017. He was a former resident of Hood County.

He is survived by his beloved wife: Charlene; his two precious children: Elle and Ethan; his mother: Dorothy Redinger; sister: Diana Morningstar; brother: Donnie Redinger; one niece: Jen and three nephews: Zach, Jared and Cole.

He was preceded in death by his father: Donald Redinger.

Dennis did everything wholeheartedly. He proudly served his county in the U.S. Navy, and worked tirelessly at his job at TVA, Watts Bar, where he was a Unit Supervisor and Shift Technical Assistant.

He ran fearlessly in too many races to count, and yet none of these accomplishments shows Dennis’ greatest feat. Loving his wife of twenty-six years and parenting his children into their teen years, displays Dennis’ legacy. He loved and led his family without inhibition. He cared for them, provided for them, and comforted them every day they had together, fulfilling his role as a husband and father as he did everything, wholeheartedly.

Celebration of Life was Saturday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 501 Church Street, Sweetwater, TN.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that you send a card to Charlene and share your favorite memory of Dennis. Please mail cards to Charlene in care of The First United Methodist Church, 501 Church Street, Sweetwater, TN 37874.