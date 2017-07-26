Delmer “Gene” Skelton, 86, of Granbury, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Services: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Martin’s Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Interment: Granbury Cemetery.

Delmer “Gene” Skelton was born in Midland, Texas on November 30, 1930 to Delmer Eugene and Beatrice Skelton, Sr. Gene married Norma Adams and had three children. He was a retired business owner. Gene will be missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and his son, Brien Skelton.

Survivors: Wife, Norma Skelton; daughter, Lori Saunders and husband, Sid; son, Jason Skelton and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Jackson, Mia and Owen Skelton, Rachel Skelton, Heather Macias and husband, Alberto; great grandchildren, Mateo and Araceli Macias and numerous nieces and nephews.

Martin’s Funeral Home made arrangements.