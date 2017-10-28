David “Pete” A. Burkel, 62, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017 in the comfort of his own home in Granbury.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Fidelis and Julia Burkel and sister, Diane Mardon. Pete was survived by his wife, Patricia Burkel; son Darrell and Terri Robinson, son David and Christina Robinson and son Fidelis and Natalie Burkel, his brother, Mike Burkel and sister, Theresa Burkel. Grandchildren, Ethen and Chloe Robinson, Samantha Jones, Alexis, Emma, David, and Sara Burkel and great grandchild, Olivia Jones.

Born in Fallbrook, California April 13, 1955, Pete spent many years traveling to different states before he settled down in Granbury, TX in 1984. Pete was a resident for 33 years before his passing.

Pete was an active member of his church and worked for the City of Granbury for 15 years where he was known for his unparalleled sense of humor and uncountable number of pranks.

A memorial service will be held at the Tolar Community Center in Tolar, TX for family and friends on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at noon.