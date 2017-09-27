David Coy Kiser, 58, of Granbury, Texas passed away on September 20, 2017.

David was born in Sweetwater, Texas to Cecil Coy Kiser and Carolyn Jo Overman- Kiser. He spent much of his time growing up with his grandparents, Cecil and Jean Kiser and Peggy (Nanny) Overman, before graduating from Roby High School. On March 9, 2001, David married Shannon Clayton in Midland, Texas where they resided until 2010 when they moved to Granbury.

David has been a Drilling Superintendent for Big Dog Drilling for over 15 years and worked in the oil industry since the age of 18. He enjoyed fishing, boating and tubing and loved being near the water.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister, Angela Kiser.

David is survived by his wife of 16 years, Shannon Kiser of Granbury; his two sons Justin Kiser of Austin, Texas and Dustin Kiser of Granbury; his brother John Kiser and his wife Camille of Midland; nephew Justin Kiser of Gainesville, Texas; two nieces Cheree Kiser of Gainesville and baby Isabelle Kiser of Midland.

Graveside services were conducted at Sylvester Cemetery in Sylvester, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with Pastor E.C. Ice officiating.

The family wishes to recognize and give a big thanks to Bobby and Velta Kiser of Hamlin, Texas for all of their efforts in helping coordinate out of town services.

