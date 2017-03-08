Dale Miller, 76 of Millsap, a long time resident of Tolar, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at home.

Memorial service: Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Church of Christ in Tolar at noon.

Dale retired from General Motors.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bell Hawkins; father, Merida Miller; wife of 50 years, Juanita Miller and a daughter, Marla Miller.

He is survived by daughters, Kelly Plehn (husband, Matthew), and Tammie Robinson (husband, Rob); sister, Misti Ford (husband, Cecil); sister-in-law, Judy Bullard; grandchildren, Bradley Bullard, Amanda Page (husband, Shawn), Dustin Yates (wife, Ashley), Cameron Hoffman (wife, Katie), Chad Hoffman (wife, Amber), Cheyenne Morrison and Tabitha Mayo. He was also survived by four great-grandsons, Hudson and Lincoln Yates, Bryson and Ziegen Hoffman.