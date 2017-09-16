Dail McMillan of Granbury, 89, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood.

Dail was born Feb. 26, 1928 in Van Alstyne to James and Rilla Mae McMillan. He spent several years with the Fort Worth Police Department before becoming an adult probation officer for Tarrant County. When the Tarrant County medical examiner office was formed Dail became an investigator where he retired aa Chief Investigator in 1990.

Dail was preceded in death by his parents, J. T. and Rilla McMillan; twin brother, David and sister, Bernice Rankin.

Survivors: Wife, Lynelle; daughter, Jana and son-in-law, Zig; sister, Mae May; grandchildren, Julie, Chris, Angie, Tyler, Taylor and Krystal; and eleven great-grandchildren.