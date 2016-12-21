Cynthia A. Rodriguez, 51, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Granbury.

Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, Lakeside Baptist Church, Granbury. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Cynthia was born Nov. 12, 1965, to Manuel and Rosie Rodriguez. She graduated from high school with the class of 1984. She was a lifetime resident of Granbury and worked at Lakeside Baptist Church.

Cynthia is survived by her parents, Manuel and Rosie Rodriguez; brother, Michael J. Rodriguez; sisters, Patricia Ann Trunk, Kathy Jo Rodriguez and Jennifer Lee Rodriguez; nieces and nephews, Vicki Rodriguez, Carolyn Trunk, Christopher Trunk, Anthony Rodriguez and Michelle Rodriguez; great-nieces and great-nephews, Alyssa Rodriguez, Michael Anthony Rodriguez, Lilly Castañeda and Emily Castañeda.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.