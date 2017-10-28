Connie Lee (Harring) Meyer, 84, of Granbury, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Connie was born on September 14, 1933 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Carl and Edith Harring. She graduated from Annette School of Nursing in Uniontown, PA in 1954. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Hospital Management from University of San Francisco in 1982. She was an exceptional registered nurse for over 30 years.

Connie was devoted to her family and was a phenomenal and loving mother and grandmother. She was truly a good, kind and generous person who loved life and had a deep faith in God. She was a wonderful cook, who made one of the best apple pies to be found.

Connie was a social butterfly, who adored her friends. She loved reading, western art, and traveling. She enjoyed walking, Jazzercise, snow skiing, playing cards and being a member of the Gardening Club in the town of Colfax, CA.

Connie was always compassionate and ready to chat to find out more about you. She took care of other residents at her care facility, giving her all up to her last day. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis Meyer and brother Duane Harring.

Connie is survived by daughters: Vivian George and husband James Puntigam and Lorie Brandon and husband Jim English, son: William George, grandchildren: Katie Carpenter, Dr. Bryan Brandon and wife Dr. Luanna Yang, and Nicholas Brandon, great-grandchildren: Jennifer Richey, Alexander Richey, Hailey Elliott, and Brayden Elliott, father of her children: William George, nephews and other extended family.

Arrangements were provided by Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury, Texas.

She will be deeply missed and leaves behind many cherished and wonderful memories.