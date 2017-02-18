Cody James Sayer, 26, of Granbury passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Cody was born Oct. 14, 1990, in Bellflower, California. He graduated from Granbury High School in 2009 and continued his education at Texas Tech University studying to become a computer engineer. Cody was a very happy young man, always courteous and willing to help others. He had true joy in his heart for family, friends, and life. He had a contagious smile always lighting up a room when he walked in. Cody will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Survivors: Father, Leonardo Di Masi; mother, Janet Di Masi; biological mother, Jodi Sayer-Dupper; brothers, Bret Sayer, Dustin Sayer, Christian Sayer, and Austin Dupper; sisters, Cara Di Masi, Francesca Kuruppu, and Giovanna Johnston as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.