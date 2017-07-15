Claudine Mitchell, 95, of Granbury, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Granbury, Texas.

Claudine was born on January 7, 1922 in Tolar, Texas to Curtis and Betty Deaver. She loved her family and wrote two books of her life growing up during the Depression. Claudine was the third of eleven children. She and her husband, Morris Mitchell, were married for 61 years. She owned retail clothing stores, one in Benbrook and later one on the Granbury square. Claudine loved quilting and made one for each of her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She loved traveling with Jean and Kenneth to the softball tournaments all over the country. She was a member of Hill City Baptist Church where she was the church clerk for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris and her son Gerald Lynn Mitchell, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

Survivors: Daughter Ollie Jean Swaim and Kenneth; grandchildren: Mark Anthony Swaim and Abe, Regina Schlotter and William, Rodney Cavin Swaim and Cynthia, Kirk Deon Swaim; Donna Carmon, Jeff Mitchell and Sherryne and Greg Mitchell and Tia; 11 great grandchildren and one on the way; 1 great great granddaughter; daughter-in-law Wanda Mitchell; sisters Zoro Lee Schrantz and Laura Jo Manley; brother Hoyt Deaver and wife Rhonda and many nieces and nephews.

