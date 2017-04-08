On April 4, 2017, the family of Christine “Mimi” Duncan not only lost a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother but the matriarch of their family.

Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, DeCordova Clubhouse.

Christine was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Texarkana, Texas, to Orville and Claudia Tucker.

She was always busy whether playing bridge or gin. She was an artist and especially enjoyed painting. One of her favorite pastimes was playing golf and she was a member of the LGA of DeCordova. Christine was also an amazing cook.

She was a member of Stonewater Church and the Eastern Star.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Louise Baker and her daughter, Lisa Lynn Richardson.

Christine is survived by her husband of 47 years, Steve Duncan Sr.; children, Veronica Barber, Kevin Duncan (wife, Adrianna), Steve Duncan Jr. (wife, Heather), and Jennifer Duncan; 13 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren; sister, Donna Kay and brother, Mike Beckham and wife Pat.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.