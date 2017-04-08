Charles “Chuck” David Pollard, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Granbury.

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017, The Episcopal Church Of The Good Shepherd.

Chuck, an only child, was born June 15, 1928, in Walkerville, Canada, to Charles and Wynnifred “Wynn” Pollard. He was a choir boy at St. Mary’s Church in Windsor, Canada. He proudly served in the Royal Canadian military. Chuck received his master’s degree from the Western University of Canada. He was an incentive travel planner, who loved travelling with his wife to Egypt, New Zealand, Italy and Australia to name a few. Vatican City was one of his favorite spots to visit.

Chuck was always friendly and enjoyed visiting with people. He also enjoyed going dancing with his wife.

Chuck was a Canadian and United States Mason for over 50 years. He was a member of the Granbury Rotary Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Richard Parks.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Violet Pollard; children, Suzanna (husband, Peter) Standish, Rhonda Freelen, Steven (wife, Carrie) Parks, Debbie (husband, Mike) Penkala; grandchildren, Alex (wife, Maria) Quintner, Rachel (husband, Teddy) Ward, Sonya (husband, Jeff Robertson), Matthew Freelen, Shelby and Christopher Parks, Jessica Rich, and David Montanaro; great-grandchildren, Oscar and Henry Quintner, Sebastian and Charlotte Ward, Kaeli and Dylan Brown, Astrid Spann and Landon Rich, David Montanaro Jr., Ryan Freelen, and Emily, Elizabeth, Neveah, Aleah, and Jeffrey Robertson.

