Burt Olvis Irby, 87, of Granbury, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, November 17, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Interment: Thorp Spring Cemetery, Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 16, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Burt was born on April 28, 1930 in Pittsburg, Texas to Reo and Maybell Irby. He married Bonnie Freeda Barlow on February 24, 1950 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a dirt contractor by trade. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Irby on June 20, 2017.

Burt is survived by his sons: Jerry Irby and wife Angie, and David Irby, daughters: Linda Montgomery and Joan Little, grandchildren: Tammy Cooper, Jerry Irby, Jr., Jamey Pendergrass, Brandi Jenkins, Valerie Johnson and Richie Little, ten great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

