Brylynn Ryleigh Dose, of Granbury, beloved baby daughter of Jacob and Mallory Dose, passed away on November 5, 2017. Service: 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 11, 2017, Triple Cross Cowboy Church, Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, November 10, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Brylynn was born on September 14, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. Brylynn was born seven weeks and six days early due to Mallory’s membranes rupturing. Brylynn spent one month, one week and two days in the NICU at Cooks. Brylynn fought long and she fought hard here on earth. She has touched many people and our precious girl will never be forgotten. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Brylynn is survived by her parents, Jacob and Mallory Dose, grandparents: Deidra Nothe, Scott Dose, Danell Kuhlman, and Carey Martin, great-grandparents: Ed Dickey, Verletta Christiansen, Sherry Harriss, Edgar Newton, Terry Stafford, and Bruce Martin, aunts and uncles: Joshua and Naisa Dose, Sue Ann and Aaron Cypert, Ashlee Dose, Summer Dose, Faith Nothe, Nicholas Nothe, Noah Nothe, McKala Martin, Johnathan Newton, Jacob Callihan, Megan Cooksey, and Courtney Hills, and Godmother: Jasmyn Harper.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.