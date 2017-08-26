Brice Hartgraves, of Granbury, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. Celebration of Life: 11:30 AM, Saturday, August 26, 2017, Granbury Baptist Church. Memorials may be made in Brice’s name to the Pecan Baptist Church Building Fund.

Brice Hartgraves was born on October 27, 1938 in Sweetwater, Texas to Louie and Lucile Hartgraves. He married Cynthia Marrs on June 27, 1959. They were happily married for 58 years.

He enjoyed getting together with friends and family. He was thankful for his life and it has been a wonderful one. Even in adversity, he had no complaints. He was a charter member of Pecan Baptist Church and he loved his church.

He taught elementary school for 11 years in Sweetwater, Abilene, and Duncanville. He also worked for educational publishers. In his spare time he enjoyed reading novels. Travelling the world was one of his loves. His favorite trip was to the island of Maui. He also went on I7 cruises with his wife.

His son, Scott Brice Hartgraves passed away in 1995, and his sister Mary Stark Henry passed away in 2017.

Brice is survived by his loved ones including wife Cynthia Hartgraves, son: Peter Hartgraves and wife Sheri, daughter: Lisa Bolen, daughter-in-law: Jacki Hartgraves, grandchildren: Samantha Menendez and husband Darren, Allie Scott Bolen, Brandon Hartgraves, Jennifer Hartgraves, Manessa Walker, Scott Brice Hartgraves and wife Brooke, great great grandchildren: Elizabeth Menenedez, and Matthew Walker and his dog Deuteronomy.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.