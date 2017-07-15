Brenda Joy McLemore, 53, formerly of Granbury, died July 2, 2017 in Addison, Texas. A memorial service will be held July 22, at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, Granbury.

Brenda was born August 24, 1963 in Newton, Kansas to Linda and Tommy McLemore. She lived most of her life in Texas and California. Brenda married J.D. Bryan in Arlington, Texas, and they had a daughter, Crystal Victoria Bryan, the love of her life.

Brenda was loving, kind, gentle, generous, adventurous, artistic. She loved all animals and had an innate ability to understand and communicate with them in such a way that made them flock to her. She also brought home as many animals as she could – whether it was allowed or not. She had a talent for drawing animals when she was in elementary school and junior high.

Brenda touched the lives of the people who grew to know her; they recognized her gentle and innocent spirit.

Brenda is survived by her daughter Crystal Hester, mother Linda Wiley, sisters Tammy McLemore and Colleen Bradley, brother Robert Manley, five grandchildren, nieces Cindy and Leslie Bradley and Sandra Rowland, previous husband J.D. Bryan.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made in Brenda’s name to the Arlington Life Shelter, Arlington, Texas, or Catholic Charities, Fort Worth.