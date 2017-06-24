Bonnie Irby, 86, of Granbury, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Granbury, Texas. Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, June 23, 2017, First Baptist Church Thorp Spring, Interment: Thorp Spring Cemetery, Visitation; 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 22, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Bonnie was born on August 9, 1930 in Bowie, Texas to Fred and Stella Barlow. She married Burt O. Irby on February 24, 1950 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church Thorp Spring. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Alva J. Barlow.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Burt O. Irby, sons: Jerry Irby and wife Angie and David Irby, daughters: Linda Montgomery and Joan Little, grandchildren: Tammy Cooper, Jerry Irby, Jr., Jamie Pendergrass, Brandy Jenkins, Valerie Johnson, and Richie Little, ten great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, sister: Deena Lucero, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.