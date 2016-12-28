Bobbi Ellison, 61, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Granbury.

Celebration of Life service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Granbury.

She was born Feb. 23, 1955, in Hugoton, Kansas to Robert and Charlene Gimlin Odell.

She served in the U.S. Navy for four years and worked as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration for 23 years.

Bobbi loved road trips on motorcycles and in cars, traveling, gardening, and chocolate.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to any hospital for children, St. Jude’s, Happy Hills Farm for troubled children or Wounded Warrior Project.

Surviving relatives: Husband, Raymond G. Ellison; brother, Gentry Odell; sister-in-law, Liz Odell; and nephew, AJ Odell.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.