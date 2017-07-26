Billie Joan Campbell Tramel, 82, of Tolar, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017. Service: 9:00 AM, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, Tolar Baptist Church, Internment: Strouds Creek Cemetery, Tolar.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to the Tolar Baptist Church Youth.

Billie was born September 5, 1934 in Tolar to Ola and Othal Campbell. Following her graduation from Tolar High School in 1953, Billie attended business college and began work at Bell Telephone. While working in Dallas, she met Don Tramel in 1957 and married six weeks later. Through the military, Don and Billie traveled, living in a variety of locations, to include Japan and Hawaii.

Billie was employed by Tolar School for 13 years as a teacher’s assistant and was an active member of Tolar Baptist Church since 1946. Billie served her church in many capacities including a ministry of cooking home baked breads and desserts for shut-ins and a quilting and blanket ministry.

Billie loved Gospel music and playing the piano. She enjoyed woodworking and crafting with her husband Don and was accomplished at quilting and needlepoint.

Survivors include her husband Don, daughter Linda Burns of Roanoke, daughter Debra and husband Dale Moore of Granbury, son Paul and wife Karla Tramel of Granbury, brother Bobby Campbell and wife Patricia and brother Nolan Campbell and wife Julie.

She will be missed by all nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.