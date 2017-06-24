Betty Mabey Armontrout passed away quietly Saturday June 17, 2017.

Betty with her husband Audie lived in Granbury for over 30 years and were married for 64 years.

She represented Walmart as a Community Liaison giving out countless checks to many organizations as scholarships and awards.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Armontrout, her sons Michael Armontrout and wife Donna and David Armontrout and wife Sarah. She is also survived by her daughters Linda Shipka and husband Mike and Elizabeth Chambers. Along with 20 grandchildren she is also survived by 30 great-grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Audie and son Stephen Armontrout.

Services: Friday, June 23, 10 a.m. at DFW National Cemetery.