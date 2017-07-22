Betty Lou Driskill Walters Bradshaw, 91, of Fort Worth passed away on Saturday, July 15. 2017. Private family services for the former resident of deCordova will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.

Betty was born on September 17, 1925 in Weatherford, Texas to Lota Fay and John Driskill. Betty spent her formative years growing up in Cresson, Texas where her father taught her the cattle business, which became the love of her life.

Betty graduated from John Tarleton College in Stephenville, Texas. She then married Eddie Walters and moved to Happy, Texas to raise her family. Later she moved to Dalhart, Texas where she met and married Roy Bradshaw and continued her involvement in the land and cattle industry. Recently she moved to Fort Worth, Texas to be closer to her family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, son Dal Walters and grandson, J.D. Walters.

Betty was survived by her husband Roy, daughter Shawn Corpening and husband Scott. Grandson Jad Walters and wife Kristi and great grandsons Cauy and Cort of Aurora, Nebraska.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.