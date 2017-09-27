Betty Charmaine Breckenridge Boone, age 78, of Abilene, beloved wife, mother and sister, passed away peacefully on Sept 21, 2017 with her family at her side. She was a former resident of Granbury.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Granbury Church of Christ, Granbury, TX on Sept 29th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Charmaine’s memory may be honored with a donation to Foster’s Home for Children, PO Box 978, Stephenville, TX 76401. Charmaine worked tirelessly next to her husband Gene for 19 years for this organization.

Charmaine was born on November 1, l938 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She dedicated her life to her family and friends and working with children in Christian Child Care.

Charmaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She will be remembered for her charitable work and selfless sharing of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Ruth Breckenridge.

Survivors: Husband of 58 years, Gene Boone; sons, Larry and wife Karla Boone of Allen, Tx., James and wife Teri of Abilene, Tx,; daughter, Jennifer Bray of Stephenville, Tx.; grandchildren, Brittany Forrester and husband Cody, Kelsey Ishmael and husband Ryan, Carson Boone and fiancé Addison Fratt, Ashlee Boone, Cade and Brazes Bray; great grandchildren, Trenton and Riley Rue Forrester; sister, Susie Erickson and brother-in-law Rick.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.