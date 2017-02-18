Bascom M. Higginbottom, 86, of Granbury and formerly of De Leon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, with his family by his side.

Funeral services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at First Baptist Church, De Leon, with Brother Jackie Auvenshine officiating. Bascom will be laid to rest next to his wife in De Leon Cemetery. The Higginbottom family will receive friends from noon to service time Saturday, Feb. 17, at the church.

Bascom was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Rucker to Rufus Marcell Higginbottom and Norma Jewell Bunting Higginbottom. He married Betty Marie Beard May 29, 1950, in Comanche.

Bascom was the CEO of JP EMCO. After he retired from his business, he started ranching and raising cattle. He also enjoyed boating, golfing and wood working. In the late 1940s, he served in the U. S. Air Force Reserves and was stationed in San Antonio.

Bascom’s family was the center of his life and he was always his happiest while spending time with them. His grandchildren were his greatest joy in life. He will be missed beyond measure by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son, Wayland Higginbottom (wife, Kathy); daughters, Cynthia Marie Prewitt (husband, Mike), Vivian Lucille Sykes, and Diana Lynn Wells (husband, Ricky); brother, Harold Gene Higginbottom (wife, Charlotte); grandchildren, Richard Corbitt, Kyle Prewitt, John-Thomas Sykes, Breezy Cooley, Amanda Taylor, Noland Higginbottom, Christina Goussard and Lance Wells; step-grandchildren, Steven Prewitt, Aimee Plummer, Crissie Larson and Theresa Sykes; 11 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Bascom was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 66 years, Betty Higginbottom; parents, Rufus and Norma Higginbottom; sister, Mildred Singleton; and son-in-law, John E. Sykes.

